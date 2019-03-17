CLAUDIA Lawrence's mother Joan says she has found solace in her community, her faith and in art, but still feels "overwhelmed" by the milestone anniversary of her daughter's disappearance.

University of York chef Claudia was 35 when she was last seen on March 18, 2009, and Monday marks the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Joan Lawrence, who lives in Malton, said she now found some comfort in painting with watercolours - designing cards which she sends to families in similar situations around the UK - which was "very therapeutic".

She said: "I give thanks every day for what I have got - I'm very, very grateful and you have to look at the positive side of things not always the negative.

"I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed with the 10th anniversary, but honestly, it's been absolutely amazing the way people are gathering round.

"If you have to go through something like this, it's much better to go through it in a small community like this. I would imagine you could be quite lonely going through something like this in a big city.

"I've got my faith too. It's been very helpful. It's got me through every day. I do pretty well, really, and I have got my health."

However, Joan said the recent disappearance of teenager Libby Squires in Hull had struck a chord with her, as she knew what the family would be going through.

She said: "I sit up and think when I see these things because it's so similar really. I was quite upset when I saw about Libby Squires, because she's got long, dark hair and you can't help but be reminded when you see the searches going on.

"I understand how they feel, know exactly where they are coming from and if they would like to get in touch with me, I'm a good listener. It really helps if you talk to someone in the same situation. I have a lot of friends and they are really great, but say they can't imagine what it's like."

Joan said she was still unsure what had happened to Claudia, but was certain "somebody out there knows something".

She said: "I don't know how they live with themselves.

"I've thought about this a lot. Dwindle it down to numbers, and you get from 200 people to 100 people to 50 and usually, if there's more than one person involved, someone says something. A lot of people can't keep it to themselves for a long time. But we just don't know, do we? It's all just speculation."

