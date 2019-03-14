YOUNG people from across York are set to protest in the city centre today to show their frustration over the Governments approach to combat climate change.

School pupils and members of the group, YouthStrike4Climate are planning demonstrate at St Helen’s Square from 11am until 2pm, where there will be speakers and performances to highlight the problems and how people can take further direct action to combat the climate crisis.

Last month around 70 young people gathered in St Helen’s Square on Friday for a rally, and also marched around the city centre chanting “Save our future".

A spokesman for the group said:“Young people across the world have been excluded from participating in the fight against the climate crisis. In the UK and globally, we are already facing the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Where the older generations have failed us, we have been left with no choice but to take direct action fight for Climate Justice.”

“It is evident from last month’s national strike that walking out of school creates a widespread and significant reaction.

“We must continue to protest and fight for our future as it has proved to inspire young people who might not have been previously involved whilst also stirring a significant amount government attention.”