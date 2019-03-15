RAISE a glass to St Patrick’s Day with the York Irish Association’s celebrations this weekend.

York’s fifth St Patrick’s Festival will kick off in fine style tonight, as Clifford’s Tower and the city walls near Lendal Bridge glow green.

The lights, which will also be on on Saturday and Sunday, are part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, which sees famous sites around the world lit up for Ireland’s patron saint day.

The festival, which celebrates Irish cultures and traditions, will take place in St Sampson’s Square from 11am-10.30pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend there will be music, Irish dancing, Irish food and drink and even a demonstration of gaelic football.

Chair of the York Irish Association, Brendan Tannam, said: “There should be something for everyone and a great atmosphere in the marquee.

“We look forward to giving the famous Irish welcome to York.”