A TEENAGE boy who was arrested after armed police were called to a York secondary school yesterday has been released by police.

North Yorkshire Police said today the boy, who was arrested at Joseph Rowntree School, had been 'released under investigation.

This means police inquiries are continuing and the arrested person will be notified later on of the outcome.

Officers attended the school after a call from a concerned parent that a pupil had allegedly "made threats on social media."

The force said later that to reassure parents following a number of rumours on social media, there was no-one with a gun or any other weapon and no-one had been injured.

It said police had taken a teenage boy into custody after they received information that threats had been on social media and there would be a full investigation into allegations to determine who was responsible, adding:"In the meantime, we ask people not to speculate on social media and allow the investigation to take its course."

The school said it took the safety of its pupils very seriously and following posts which appeared overnight on social media, the school had worked with the police to ensure they had a presence at the school to 'reassure' parents and students.