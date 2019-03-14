The name of York's new mental health hospital has been announced.

Foss Park Hospital was chosen for the Haxby Road facility following consultations with service users, carers, clinical staff and key stakeholders due to its location beside the river Foss.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust have also announced the ward names - Ebor and Minster for adult wards and Wold and Moor for the older people’s wards.

The new 72-bed hospital forms part of a wider project to transform mental health care.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide two adult, single sex wards and two older people’s wards – one for people with dementia and one for people with mental health conditions such as psychosis, severe depression or anxiety.

Trust chief executive Colin Martin said: “Foss Park Hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility, providing high-quality mental health care. The naming of the hospital is an important milestone and we wanted to make sure that service users, carers, clinical staff and key stakeholders were involved in this important decision.”

Construction of the new purpose-designed mental health hospital began last year by construction firm, Wates Construction, which was appointed by the Trust to deliver the project. Work on the site is expected to be completed in April 2020.