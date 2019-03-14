A YORK dad is aiming to prove there's "life in the old dog yet" with a mammoth cycling challenge.

Steve Milner, 62, of Bishophill, has gone from commuter cyclist to cross country enthusiast to tackle the Deloitte Ride Across Britain, from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The bucket list challenge will take him through 27 counties across England, Wales and Scotland across spectacular landscapes climbing 52, 000ft. The full route is 980 miles.

Steve, who will turn 63 before he takes part in the ride in September, is undertaking the challenge to raise money for three charitable causes that are close to his heart.

He said: "Land's End to John O'Groats is one of the ultimate cycling challenges and to complete it would be an awesome achievement.

"It is a brilliant opportunity to raise as much money as possible for my chosen charities, in particular Leeds Cares, who gave such fantastic support and care to my daughter Ruth two years ago when she suffered a stillbirth, two years after suffering an ectopic pregnancy."

Steve will also be raising money for Poppleton Road Primary School and the student scholarship fund at York St John University, both of which were attended by his son and daughter. He is a governor at both institutions.

The former public sector accountant and resources manager retired two years ago and since then has thrown himself into his passion for cycling, going out on his bike three or four times a week, covering distances of up to 200 miles.

Always a keen cyclist, and using the mode of transport for his commute, Steve has been inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire.

He said: "I have followed the Tour for many years and then, inspired by the Grand Depart coming to Yorkshire in 2014, I bought my first serious road bike.

"What is not to enjoy about cycling? It is a great social activity and a brilliant form of exercise.

"Cycling around Yorkshire is such a fabulous way of enjoying our beautiful countryside.

"I also enjoy the adrenaline induced thrill of trying to do 50mph down Terrington Bank!"

The Ride Across Britain challenge takes place between September 7-15. To find out more and boost Steve's fundraising go to justgiving.com/fundraising/dexterbearssunshine

In addition, Steve has also signed up for the L'Etape du Tour in July, which this year is stage 20 of the Tour de France, the last mountain stage finishing in the Alps.