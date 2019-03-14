A YORK salon's flair with hair has put it in the running for a prestigious industry award once again.

The Ross Charles Hairdressing salon, on Gillygate, has been announced as a regional semi-finalist for this year's L'Oreal Colour Trophy and the L'Oreal Men's Image awards.

To gain a place in the regional final, the salon submitted a photograph demonstrating its technical expertise and fashion awareness, for both men and women.

It was selected from more than 1,000 entries from across the UK for its ability to produce contemporary, inspirational hair colour with an editorially inspired finish.

The awards recognise the successes of a wide range of individuals, businesses and team accomplishments and are judged by a panel of industry experts from across the UK.

The North East regional semi-final, at which hairdressers have a tense 45 minutes to bring their model's look to life and demonstrate their abilities, takes place in Leeds on April 1, with the grand final in London on June 3.