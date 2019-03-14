APPLICATIONS are now open for a fun-filled charity golf tournament in aid of British Heart Foundation.

The event, now in its eighth year, is being held by the Pocklington & District branch of BHF and tees off on Friday, June 21 at The Oaks golf club in Aughton, near Pocklington.

Teams should comprise of four gents, four ladies or mixed teams.

The maximum handicap is 28 for gents and 36 for ladies.

As well as enjoying a round on the course, teams will be well fed and watered - with bacon butties on arrival, half-way house refreshments and pie, chips and peas before the presentations.

The price per team (including refreshments) is £140, with a portion of the money going to BHF.

BHF Pocklington committee member Delia Smith said: "It's a fun day and we hope to raise a good amount for BHF."

Delia is also on the lookout for sponsors for prizes and holes.

For more details about entry, rules and sponsorship contact Delia on 07752 616 923 or dhsmith8@btinternet.com

Coronary heart disease is the UK’s biggest killer, claiming around 73,000 lives a year – that’s an average of 200 lives every day.

Money raised from events such as this Golf Day are currently helping to support over 1,000 research projects into heart disease around the UK.