A FLOOD warning has been issued for riverside properties in York after the Ouse rose to 3.2 metres above normal summer levels overnight.

The Environment Agency said immediate action was required, and areas most at risk were Queens Staith and Kings Staith, and low lying paths and roads.

It said it expected river levels to remain steady with no further rise forecast this morning, but levels might rise again this evening as a result of further rainfall.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and will close any flood gates if necessary," it said. "The Foss Barrier has been lowered and will continue to be in place as needed. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

The agency also issued a flood warning for the area around Naburn Lock, but said levels at Selby were expected to stay within the normal tidal range.