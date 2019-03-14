THE proposed gasworks flats don’t look to be any higher and would be a lot less ugly than the enormous storage facility of my childhood that was such a blot on the landscape (Flats project as gasworks ‘will be too big’, The Press, March 11).

The extra number of flats will certainly help the city’s housing shortage, especially for seniors moving down and maintenance free, not to mention first time buyers.

Such a great location close to the city will also help our main street shops.

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick, York