EMERGENCY services are attending a multi-vehicle crash on the A1079, Dunnington, near Common Road.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police, said: "At approximately 8.25am this morning officers were called to a three vehicle collision on Common Road, York.

"The incident involved a lorry, a BMW and a Sprinter van.

"No injuries have been reported to police and Highways are clearing debris from the scene while recovery for the vehicles is made."

In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police, said: "We are attending reports of a multi-vehicle RTC on the A1079 towards Kexby. Traffic is backed up to Grimston Bar. Emergency services on scene. Please avoid the area whilst we deal."

In a tweet York Travel said: "Reports of an RTC on the A1079, Dunnington near Common Road."

More to follow.