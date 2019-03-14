Sun in Club Tropicana and Benidorm Live, sang froid in The Remains Of The Day, a reggae great and a Genesis guitarist, and a European Day of Music before Brexit catch CHARLES HUTCHINSON’S eye for March 18 to 24

Putting you in the mood for a summer holiday, when Storm Gareth is having a tantrum

Club Tropicana, Grand Opera House, York, Monday to Saturday

GEORDIE Joe McElderry leads the cast in a new Eighties musical from the producers of Hairspray’s UK tour, inviting you to embark on a trip back to a summer of love and smash-hit classics at the Club Tropicana Hotel.

The X Factor winner and Joseph star will be joined by EastEnders’ Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins from Spitting Image, Wicked star Emily Tierney and former Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah in her musical theatre debut. One notable song will be missing: Club Tropicana, no less.

Alicante escapades: Benidorm Live turns up the heat at Leeds Grand Theatre

More fun in the sun from overseas

Benidorm Live, Leeds Grand Theatre, Monday to Saturday

WELCOME to the official world premiere of Derren Litten’s stage spin-off from his decade-long ITV comedy series. Litten has written a new set of Alicante escapades for the Solana regulars Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam) and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth).

Memory, regret and undeclared love: Niamh Cusack and Stephen Boxer in The Remains Of The Day Picture: Iona Firouzabadi

Heavyweight play of the week

The Remains Of The Day, York Theatre Royal, Tuesday to Saturday

STEPHEN Boxer and Niamh Cusack lead the cast in Out Of Joint and the Royal & Derngate Northampton’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s story of memory, regret and undeclared love, re-imagined for the stage for the first time.

Novelist and playwright Barney Norris has created the stage version in collaboration with Ishiguro, depicting the memories of a proud butler, as we discover the shocking, morally compromised truth behind the manicured gardens and grand receptions of an English stately home.

What family means in today’s society: David Judge’s play SparkPlug at York Theatre Royal Studio

Studio play of the week

SparkPlug, York Theatre Royal Studio, Tuesday and Wednesday

DAVID Judge’s punchy and poetic exploration of family, race, identity and love recounts the experiences of a white man who becomes the adoptive father, mother and best friend of a mixed-race child, David. This lyrical and energetic monologue considers what family means in today’s society.

Haunting philosophical adventure: Michael Sabbaton in The Turk

One-man, one machine, show of the week

The Turk, York Theatre Royal Studio, Thursday

MICHAEL Sabbaton presents his compelling tale of mystery, sentience and loss inspired by an 18th century “thinking machine”. “The Turk’s story is one of great intrigue that influenced engineers, scientists and poets alike in the developing fields of automation and later in artificial intelligence. In the show, I present this as a haunting, philosophical adventure of purpose, being and loss”.

Mike Rutherford + Tim Howard + Andrew Roachford = Mike + The Mechanics at York Barbican

Genesis alumnus gig of the week

Mike + The Mechanics, York Barbican, Tuesday

GENESIS founding member Mike Rutherford teams up with British R&B singer Andrew Roachford and Canadian-born vocalist Tim Howard for a show with two sets and no support act.

Their Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour for 2019 showcases The Mechanics’ latest album, Let Me Fly, as will as such hits as The Living Years, Silent Running and All I Need Is A Miracle.

Reggae legend of the week

Lee Scratch Perry, Fibbers, York, Friday

HERE comes pioneering reggae and dub artist and producer Lee Scratch Perry, still innovating at 82.

“Welcome back to York the Mark E Smith of reggae with an arsenal of feelgood tunes,” says Fibbers boss Tim Hornsby. “With an ace band launching into the songs as soon as he shouts the titles, he skips from his Upsetters classics, such as Zion’s Blood, to Marley’s Sun Is Shining and an epic remodel of Exodus retitled Sexy Dust.”

Bitter Suite experience: Hue & Cry at Selby Town Hall

Brothers of the week

Hue & Cry, Selby Town Hall, Friday

SCOTTISH siblings Pat and Greg Kane mark the 30th anniversary of their third album, Bitter Suite, with stripped-back renditions of Looking For Linda and Michael Marra’s Mother Glasgow and more besides. Expect songs from their Seduced And Abandoned debut and Remote follow-up too. Sold out.

Just You, Just Me, just her, just him: Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood at the NCEM

Jazz duo of the week

Jacqui Dankworth & Charlie Wood, National Centre for Early Music, York, Wednesday

JAZZ chanteuse Jacqui Dankworth and American pianist-vocalist Charlie Wood present Just You, Just Me: A Concert of Duets, Celebrating A Century of Song. Ray Charles & Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn, George & Ira Gershwin and Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway all feature.

Not Brexit concert of the week

European Day of Early Music, NCEM, York, Thursday

LIAM Byrne and lutenist Jonas Nordberg’s delicious sonic combination of viol and lute from 17th century France will be streamed live across Europe and recorded for broadcast by BBC Radio 3. One to soothe Theresa May’s croaky voice.