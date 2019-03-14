DIGITAL rain gauges could be installed across the city to measure rainfall.

An investigation into the weather on August 13, 2018, when more than 40mm of rain fell on areas of the city in just over 15 minutes and flooding was recorded in 123 different locations including roads, homes and gardens, has recommended a network of gauges is rolled out.

Cllr Andrew Waller heard at a meeting on Monday that live information from the gauges may be available to the public and could help the city prepare for future surface flooding.

The council’s flood risk management team will ask the executive to approve plans to develop and fund the network.

A report prepared for the meeting says: “Real time rain gauge data is not readily available during an event. The speed in which the event unfolded on this occasion would not have benefitted from up-to-date rainfall data but this could be used to direct responses in other events.

“Initial investigations following the event have shown that a limited network of rain gauges could be installed in the city for a relatively small cost, the data could be shared with neighbouring local authorities to further reduce costs.”