WORK on flood defences across York will take place this summer - nearly three-and-a-half years after the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

The first works on the ground are due to start in May between Ouse Bridge and Scarborough Bridge - with the flood walls and gates in North Street gardens increased in height and a new defence built in Memorial Gardens.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for the environment, welcomed an update on the Environment Agency’s plans at a meeting on Monday.

Ben Hughes, from the agency, said work will begin at a number of sites this summer including Clementhorpe, St Peter’s School, Almery Terrace and Earlsborough Terrace and, in September, Museum Gardens.

In Clementhorpe, subject to planning permission, the boundary wall in Postern Close and Postern House will be raised and a new 1.85 metre-high flood wall with structural glass panels would be installed in front of Waterfront House.

Work will also take place on the flood wall at the caravan park and Dukes Wharf.

Mr Hughes told the meeting that construction could also start on raising and extending the embankment in the grounds of St Peter’s School in July, when students are on holiday. But he said it could cause disruption for residents in Westminster Road as it is the only access point for the site.

He added: “It will mean quite a lot of lorries there and we are working out how best to do that to meet their needs as well as the school’s needs.”

Work would also start on increasing the flood wall in Almery Terrace using glass panels.

And from September the agency is planning to start work to raise the flood walls in Earlsborough Terrace and Marygate, as well as the possibility of widening the Scarborough Bridge flood gate.

There are also plans to increase the height of the embankment that runs through Museum Gardens later in the year after the summer wedding season finishes at the Hospitium.

The Environment Agency is also offering to help the owners of homes at risk of flooding in New Walk, in South Bank and in Acaster Malbis protect their properties by installing flood resilience products in August.

A planning application has also been submitted for work to raise and extend the Clifton Ings barrier bank and install a permanent pumping station at Blue Beck, which should help protect 140 homes.

A report to the meeting says the Ings could be closed to the public while work takes place, but no date is confirmed yet for the work. Cllr Waller also asked the agency to work with council officers to replace trees removed as a result of the schemes and for planting to take place to help with natural flood management.