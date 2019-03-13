YORK has been awarded £300,000 to make further improvements to cycle and pedestrian routes and paths between Scarborough Bridge, York railway station and the city centre.

City of York Council said a successful bid for money from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund would support the £4 million upgrade of Scarborough Bridge

A spokesperson said the new work would include an enhanced crossing of Bootham - linking into the cycle route through to York Hospital - improvements to the riverside cycle route on the Esplanade and replacing steps from St Mary’s to Marygate Lane with a ramp.

Cllr Peter Dew, executive member for transport and planning, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding.

" Scarborough Bridge is a popular crossing used by over 3,000 pedestrians daily so it’s important we can make the same improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users in the vicinity as well.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, executive member for economic development and community engagement, said: “We believe the new traffic-free bridge and improved cycle and walkways to the station will become a new popular route into the city centre for many of our residents, commuters and visitors.”