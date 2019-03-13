POLICE are still searching for a fat naked man who exposed himself in front of a female student in York last November.

The incident occurred on November 18 as the 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

At the time of the incident North Yorkshire Police said: "The man then performed the sex act on himself and remained in the same location for around five minutes before making off.

The woman quickly walked away and reported the incident to the police.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: "We can confirm no arrests have yet been made."

At the time of the incident the police described the suspect as "white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build. He has very little chest or pubic hair, no obvious tattoos or scars."