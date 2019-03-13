A FISH and chip shop in York has been named as one of the top takeaways in Britain.

The Bluefin takeaway on Hull Road has been named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways - the only chippy in York to make the prestigious list.

The accolade follows an extensive search by leading trade publication, Fry Magazine, to find those takeaways serving up the finest fish suppers.

To make the 50 best, the takeaway had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and marked the chippy on more than 40 aspects of their business from the quality of the food and customer service to cleanliness and value for money.

With the pass mark set at 97 percent, The Blue Fin scored an impressive 98 percent, with the mystery diner particularly praising the friendly staff and food cooked fresh to order.

The review said: “The fish was served as a very good portion and was excellent. It was fresh, flaky, moist and delicious.

“The shop was well lit, warm and welcoming, clean and tidy. The staff greeted us warmly, chatted in a friendly manner, smiled and made good eye contact.”

Alex Garnett, manager of The Blue Fin said: “We have been working hard over the last year to produce food of the highest order it is great to be recognised for our work.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “The eating out market is more competitive than ever and you can no longer just open your doors and expect a regular trade; the focus has to be on offering a quality product that’s consistent, accompanied by exceptional customer service in clean, inviting surroundings.

“Our 50 Best Takeaways hit the mark on all these aspects day in, day out by buying the best ingredients, filtering their oil every day, sourcing the right packaging, training their staff and investing back into their premises. This all comes at a price, but these shops see the value it adds and it was makes them stand out.

“We are proud of all the winners and the efforts they go to not only to raise standards in our industry but to set new ones too. The industry is so much more professional than it ever has been because of shops like those in our 50 best who go the extra mile.”