YORKSHIRE folk have topped a poll of the nation's biggest worriers.

According to a YouGov survey, the region's residents worry the most about money, with many vowing to change their spending habits.

The survey revealed that 47 per cent of people interviewed rank finance as the main thing that keeps them up at night, followed by fitness and work.

The stats were compiled for National Conversation Week (March 18-24), an annual event that aims to get people to be more open about their finances.