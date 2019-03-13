A MAN and a woman have been arrested after police carried out a drugs raid at a property in York.

This morning (March 13), police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Dodsworth Avenue area, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force confirmed that a man and a woman, both aged 35, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and burglary. It said the man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs.

The force added that officers seized a bag of brown powder, a number of mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.