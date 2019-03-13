COMMUNITY groups and residents are invited to celebrate the launch of a new information website for the city tomorrow.

The Live Well York website will promotes opportunities for residents to enjoy healthy, active and independent lives and supports our commitment to early help and prevention, and to help people live independently and well.

The website has been in development for a year by City of York Council and, and is currently being used by more than 1,000 people.

From today, the website will highlight 800 community activities on display in the city, an events calendar with around 70 events posted each month and more than 100 volunteering opportunities for people to join.

The website will also offer information and advice on topics from travel, housing, caring, money and legal matters.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “With our partners, we have built a very strong platform which promises to expand and become even better.

"Complementing other services such as our Talking Points and Local Area Coordinators, we are helping residents to enjoy healthy, active and independent lives.

“Why not take part in the launch on March 14 at Lowfield Green?

"Join us and the community by checking out any of the Blue Star events near you on the Live Well York events calendar.

"Or why not share your photos on Twitter using #livewellyork and tell us why you love LiveWellYork.”

Visit www.livewellyork.co.uk