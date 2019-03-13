A MASSIVE funding boost is winging its way to a York community project that uses music and the arts to engage with local residents and disadvantaged groups.

Tang Hall SMART (THS), a social enterprise operating out of The Centre@Burnholme, is to receive more than £60,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, via its Reaching Communities grant.

The money will be used to deliver music and creative arts-based clubs to the local community in York over the next two years.

THS is one of more than 2,250 community groups across England that will benefit from £65 million of funding for a range of activities this quarter.

Managing director Sue Williamson said: “We are absolutely delighted that our People Doing More programme has been recognised in this way and we are so grateful to the National Lottery, and of course the people who play the lottery, for this funding.

“It will help us bring people together and have a very real impact on loneliness and social isolation.

“We will be delivering a wide range of free daytime clubs and activities for adults, open to anyone, that all focus on creativity, be it music, art or drama.

THS aims to reach out to everyone in the local community, including the unemployed, the elderly, young parents, those with learning disabilities, mental health problems or recovering from addiction, as well as anyone who simply has time on their hands during the day.

The programme of events is planned to run on a seasonal basis over the next two years.

From April to July this includes a drama club, art clubs and singing sessions with Tang Hall Chorus, as well as its regular tea dances.

Funding will also support the Musication class, which targets adults with multiple issues, such as homelessness, addition and mental health problems.

To find out more about the full range of activities and when they are on visit tanghallsmart.com or phone them on 07725 997 342.

One of the measures THS is spearheading, via community engagement officer Graham Rogers, is a “one stop shop” weekly multi-agency information and support session, which offers advice from a range of organisations.

This is currently in The Centre@Burnholme, which can be found on Mossdale Avenue, on Wednesdays from 12.30-2.30pm.