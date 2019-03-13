BARNARDO'S aims to tackle homophobic bullying in York schools with a free programme.

The leading children's charity is inviting primary, secondary and alternative provision schools in the city to find out about a tailor-made training and support programme for tackling homophobic bullying.

The charity's Positive Identities service will be welcoming schools to come to drop-in event at York College on March 20.

Anti-bullying team manager Josh Booth said: "We're holding this event so that schools can get more information about the programme, ask any questions and sign up.

"Everyone who comes can pick up a free PSHE Association quality assured information and resource pack for their school."

According to the service, LGBTQ young people continue to experience significantly poorer health outcomes than their peers, as well as additional vulnerability to homelessness, exploitation, social isolation, exclusion from education and unemployment.

Barnardo's Government-funded programme has a proven record of giving schools the confidence and tools they need to challenge this.

The event is at York College on March 20 from 2.30-5.30pm.