A FREE family fishing event is coming to York.

The Angling Trust, the official body for game, coarse and sea anglers, is hosting Spring Into Fishing on March 23.

The event aims to make angling accessible for all. Everyone is welcome, whether you're an experienced angler or you've never been fishing before.

The fun starts at Pool Bridge Farm at 10am. All equipment provided. Find out more and sign up at getfishing.org.uk