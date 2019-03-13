AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD child has taken a knife into a North Yorkshire school and threatened to stab a police officer in the heart, the officer has revealed.

The Police Community Support Officer, Matt Murphy, based in Knaresborough, tweeted that a week of action to tackle knife crime had been launched by North Yorkshire Police.

He went on to tweet: "Only last week, an 8-year-old took this knife into school and made threats.

"When I arrived the child told me they would stab me in the heart. So this week we are educating people around the dangers of knives."

He did not disclose what action was taken by the school or police, or which school the incident happened at.

The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council for comment.