AN APPRENTICE at Selby District Council has scooped an award.

Selby College held its Apprenticeships Awards in collaboration with Selby District Council recently. The night had winners from across many businesses showcasing the variety of skills apprenticeships can offer businesses.

At the awards Thomas Wilcock, one of the council’s constriction apprentices, won the ‘Construction Apprentice of the Year' accolade. Thomas was one of the two apprentices which joined the council in 2017 and is currently completing his level 2 plumbing degree.

A spokesperson for the council said Thomas has made a "vital contribution" to the council’s housing service, showcasing skills which are considered advanced for his age. The spokesperson added that Thomas’s hard work has been "instrumental in proving the value of apprenticeships to the council."

Thomas has also been nominated for a national award.

Cllr Mark Crane, leader of the council, commented: “Apprenticeships help to ensure the district has a well-qualified workforce by matching the needs of employers to the skills of young people. It’s great to see that one of our own apprentices has been recognised for his contribution to what we do. It really goes to show the value of apprentices in the workplace.

“We’re lucky to be able to work alongside Selby College, which is a leading college for getting young people into work. Through their support people like Thomas can develop on-the-job skills that help both them and their employer.

“I’d like to congratulate Thomas on winning this award.”

The council spokesperson added: "Apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to develop the skills of their work force. Selby continues to see new business investment, which is opening up new opportunities for people living here. Apprenticeships are supporting young people to access these new opportunities.

"Selby College has been named one of the best in England for getting jobseekers into employment. This underlines the college’s sharp focus on outstanding teaching, learning and employer engagement."