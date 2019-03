BEER and cider lovers can enjoy a tipple or two at a festival in a York village this weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club is holding its eighth annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival on Friday, from 6pm to midnight, Saturday, from 2pm to midnight, and Sunday from noon until the beer runs out. It will be held at the club on Main Street, Bishopthorpe.

There will be 12 real ales and three ciders to choose from. Entry is free.