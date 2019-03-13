TEXAN cosmic country rock'n'roller Israel Nash will make his Pocklington Arts Centre debut on August 28 as part of a six-date British late-summer tour.

Last year Nash released Lifted, an Americana album recorded at his home studio in the Texas Hill country near Austin, that drew such praise as "a thing of wonder" in Uncut magazine's review.

Nash went on to receive a nomination for Best Song of 2018 in the UK Americana Awards and give a rabble-rousing performance at Hackney Empire backed by Ethan Johns and his Black Eyed Dogs.

In August, he will bring his band over from Texas to play Amsterdam’s Once In A Blue Moon Festival, followed by the UK dates that will conclude appropriately at the End Of The Road Festival (at Larmer Tree Gardens, Tollard Royal, Wiltshire, by the way, on September 1).

Nash is being brought to Pocklington by Loose Music, the same label behind Courtney Marie Andrews' sublime Pock show last December in support of her May Your Kindness Remain album.