DRAX Sports and Social Club, near Selby, will play host to York eight-piece band Acko Pulco & The Cliff Divers on April 6.

Led by Andy Atkinson, their set will combine Tex-Mex flavoured material with a leaning towards The Mavericks, a smattering of Elvis and Los Lobos and plenty of up-tempo dance tunes.

"Then add our much lauded on-stage personality and joie de vivre," says Andy, who toured Britain and Europe for more than ten years as the Bogus Brothers' frontman and is now a BBC radio sports commentator, among other activities.

In The Cliff Divers' ranks are former Bogus and Goosehorns bass player Tim Bruce; Malaysian record producer Hairul Hasnan on drums; ex-Sad Cafe and Goosehorns keyboard wizard Simon Waggott; Barr Bowater on accordion; harmonica player Elk Ellerker and guitarist Robbie Bowes.

"Completing the line-up are my daughter Jess on vocals; Paul Barker as the bar-tending percussion player and, if you're lucky, Tim Richardson, from The Grand Old Uke Of York on, yes you guessed it, ukelele," says Andy. "Notably we also feature our own on-stage bar, The Bordertown Cantina, and, by the way, we've just released our debut CD, Brown Sleeves."

Joining Atkinson and co for this double header will be The Harpiano Show, fronted by boogie-woogie and rock'n'roll pianist and vocalist Neil "Rockin" Wilde. "He hails from nearby Carlton and spends much of his year touring Europe and whooping it up entertaining punters across the continent," says Andy. "He'll be playing with his amazing harmonica player Jakub Konieczko, from Poland, and performing songs by their heroes Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Fats Domino, as well as some more contemporary material."

Tickets cost £8 from Drax Sports and Social Club, on 01757 618041 or at draxsandsclub.co.uk."This concert should not be missed, though it'll be a difficult night if you can't dance!" says Andy. "Polish off your shoes and get ready for a night of fun, entertainment and dancing."