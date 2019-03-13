A TEENAGE boy has been taken into custody after armed police were called to a York secondary school this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said officers attended Joseph Rowntree School after a call at around 7am today from a concerned parent that a pupil had allegedly "made threats on social media."

The force said the incident has now concluded and the school has returned to normal daily business.

A spokeswoman for the force commented: "To reassure parents following a number of rumours on social media, there was no-one with a gun or any other weapon and no-one has been injured.

"At around 9.30am today the police took a teenage boy into custody after they received information that threats had been on social media.

"We realise the sight of police officers at the school caused concern. However we hope parents are reassured that we take all such allegations seriously and worked with the school to minimise disruption and ensure the safety of all pupils."

The spokeswoman added that there will be a full investigation into the allegations to determine who was responsible.

"In the meantime, we ask people not to speculate on social media and allow the investigation to take its course," she added.

The school has released this statement: "Joseph Rowntree School takes the safety of its pupils very seriously. Following posts which appeared overnight on social media the school worked with the police to ensure that they had a presence at the school first thing this morning to reassure parents and students.

“We can assure the local community that the school is open, our students are safe and we continue to work with the police to ensure that that all potential threats are looked into fully in the appropriate way.”

Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills at City of York Council, added: “We would like to reassure parents and pupils that the threats made on social media about Joseph Rowntree school have been looked into thoroughly. The safety of pupils and staff is a priority and we are working with the school and police to provide ongoing support.”