POLICE have been called to a secondary school in York this morning after a concerned parent reported that a pupil had allegedly made threats on social media.

North Yorkshire Police said officers are currently at Joseph Rowntree School following the report to the force.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "Police are currently at Joseph Rowntree School in York after receiving a call at around 7am this morning (13 March) from a concerned parent that a pupil had made threats on social media.

"No-one has been injured and officers are currently with the pupil in question."