STORM Gareth has battered North Yorkshire through the night, but York seems to have escaped lightly so far.

Strong winds brought down a tree on Water End, close to Clifton Green. The road has now been cleared.

In North Yorkshire, fire crews were called to a property in Scarborough where a TV aerial was hanging loose and in danger of falling onto a road or path.

Damage to the electric wires on the East Coast Mainline means trains running between Durham and Newcastle may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for the River Ouse at York riverside properties and at Naburn Lock, south of York.