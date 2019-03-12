The Foss Barrier is working tonight and the city is on flood alert after last night's and this morning's rain.

But the Environment Agency is not planning on closing any of the city's flood gates.

The Lower River Ouse and its tributaries were put on flood alert, the lowest level of flood warning, at 6pm.

The agency said it expected riverside paths, cycle paths, roads and land to start flooding from 11pm and for the River Ouse level to rise until at least 9am tomorrow.

It is forecasting a high point of between 2.6 m and 3.1 m tomorrow morning.