POLICE are appealing for help to find a man wanted for recall to prison.

North Yorkshire Police believe that Scott Simpson, 29, from Malton, could be in Bridlington.

The force said: "He was jailed for three years in June 2016 for sexual offences and was released from prison on licence in February 2019.

"However, he has failed to comply with the conditions of his licence and is now wanted for return to prison."