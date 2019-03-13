RESIDENTS are calling for the speed limit through their village to be lowered from 60mph.

People in Towthorpe are calling on the council for the limit in Towthorpe Road, between the junction with Strensall Road and the end of the village, to be reduced to 40mph.

Strensall councillor Paul Doughty and campaigner Sian Wiseman are supporting the plans and will present a petition at a council meeting next week.

Cllr Doughty said: “While chatting to residents on the doorstep in Towthorpe, it is clear they are very concerned with the 60mph national speed limit directly outside their front doors. There are two sharp bends on this section of the road and residents told Sian and I about several accidents on this road in recent years. We are joining their calls for the speed limit to be dropped to 40mph and we believe that with the new homes built in the last few years, the very strong case to do this is strengthened.”