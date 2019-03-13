THE reopening of York's Scarborough Bridge has been delayed until April - but work to lift the new footbridge into place has nearly been completed.

The bridge, which is used by more than 3,000 people a day, has been shut since January 26 for improvement works and it was due to reopen on March 18. But City of York Council says due to delays caused by poor weather, it is now expected to open in early April.

Piling work on the embankments has been completed and the new footway will be four metres wide, with ramps added to make the bridge easier to use for cyclists, and accessible for people using buggies or wheelchairs.

The works are being funded by City of York Council, as well as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which has put £1.9 million towards the plans, and the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which is contributing £1.5 million.