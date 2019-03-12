GALES are set to blast York and North Yorkshire tonight, heralding three days of windy and rainy weather - with flooding looking increasingly likely.

Forecasters expect 50 mph gusts of wind tonight and tomorrow in York, causing possible transport disruption and power cuts.

More 40 mph gusts are likely on Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain at times, particularly in the Dales - the catchment area for York's River Ouse, which may see flooding develop towards the weekend.