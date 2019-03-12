A YOUNG jewellery designer is to host a pop-up party at a village pub to raise funds for Smart Works, a charity which helps to dress and coach unemployed women for interviews.

Esme Louise will stage the event at the Wheatsheaf in Burn, near Selby, from 7pm on March 26.

The villager said she had been volunteering her time with the charity as its values lay close to her own, and every piece of jewellery on sale at the event would include a ten per cent donation to it.

The evening will include nibbles, wine, tea or coffee, gift bags and prizes from other local businesses.