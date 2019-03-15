SPONSORED CONTENT

WE’RE experiencing a digital transformation in our lives, and especially in business. Integrating digital technologies in business creates immense opportunities for the UK and local economy, including a rise in employment.

With advancements in technology, such as the cloud, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, companies across the country are already seeing the benefits of connectivity. The right infrastructure needs to be in place to allow the expansion of new digital technology, and it’s important that we invest now to keep up with the demands for smarter, modernised and more productive business.

If your business is in York, you will soon be able to (if you can’t already) connect to our full fibre, gigabit speed (1000mbps) network as we rollout York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk. With lightning-fast speeds, it’s 20 times faster than the UK’s average ‘fibre’, consistently reliable and futureproof.

By the end of the year, York should be the UK’s first gigabit city as it leads the way in digitalisation. This will make the city the best place to grow a business, helping to boost the local economy and increase employment. Businesses in York need to capitalise on the opportunity and ensure they have the right infrastructure to thrive in an ever-growing digital world.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk is available to businesses and homes in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, parts of Holgate, Rawcliffe, Clifton, Huntington, New Earswick and parts of The Groves. It will be available to 55,000 homes and businesses across the city once the project is completed. To find out if you can connect and how we can help your business go to www.talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.