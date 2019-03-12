COMMUNITY groups across Hambleton are to benefit from a £125,000 cash pot.

A total of 41 organisations will receive grants from Hambleton District Council's 2019 Making a Difference fund.

The fund is split into five pots, one for each market town and the surrounding areas of Northallerton, Thirsk, Bedale, Stokesley and Easingwold.

The largest amount, £8,285, is going to the Tollerton Playing Fields regeneration scheme, with money also going to schemes across the region for improvements to village halls, play and sports equipment, car parks and defibrillators.

Cllr Mark Robson, said: "The scheme sees us put money back into community projects which help improve local neighbourhoods. Most important of all they are making a difference to people's lives.

"A small amount can make a big difference to communities."

The scheme is now in its fifth year. Recipients must meet key criteria, including supporting economic growth, improving health and wellbeing and access to services, as well as supporting a changing population.

They must also demonstrate community involvement and represent value for money.