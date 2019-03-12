A 17-YEAR-OLD youth from East Yorkshire has been banned from being in possession of a spray paint can in a public place.

Daniel Baker, of Market Weighton, was given a 12-month Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Hull Magistrates Court after committing crimes and anti-social behaviour.

Humberside Police said he had been prohibited from being in the company of two other named individuals, and was also barred from entering Memorial Park, Aspen Park, and an island containing a bus shelter at the junction of York Road, Holme Road, and Market Place.

The order also banned him from congregating in a public place with two or more people causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Neighbourhoods Policing Inspector Mark Lovell said making the CBO public let people know that police took action when antisocial and criminal behaviour was reported, and gave information to residents who might need it when identifying any order breaches.