AN INTERNET provider’s ultra fast broadband is now available to thousands more homes and businesses in York.

Residents in Poppleton can now connect to 1 gigabit per second internet speeds as TalkTalk ramps up its ultra fibre optic (UFO) network rollout.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk is on track to transform York into the UK’s first Ultra Fibre Optic city.

The full fibre network now spans more than 33,000 homes and businesses and is on track to reach up to 55,000 across York by 2020.

York’s UFO delivers gigabit speeds through Fibre-to-the-Premise technology, which involves laying full fibre all the way from the exchange into individual homes or businesses.

Poppleton joins Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields and parts of Holgate which were recently connected to the network and can benefit from faster, more reliable internet. So far, the roll out has seen 308 kilometres of fibre optic cabling being laid under the streets of York and digging has recently started in Heworth and Tang Hall as work moves to the east of the city.

Alex Birtles, director of Fibre-to-the-Premise at TalkTalk, visited Poppleton last week with Cllr Ian Gillies, leader of City of York Council.

Alex said: “We’re committed to unlocking York’s full digital potential and transforming it into the UK’s first Ultra Fibre Optic city. Residents in Poppleton will now be able to enjoy the benefits of our full fibre broadband and we’re on track to complete our network expansion across the city by 2020.”

Cllr Gillies added: “As the UK’s first gigabit city, improved connectivity is providing new opportunities for residents and businesses across York off the back of millions of pounds of public and private sector investment.

“We’re pleased to see that more of the city is now able to access gigabit speeds and are committed to ensuring that every area of the city is connected to the fastest speeds possible. Investment from connectivity providers plays an important role in creating a future-ready, digital city and with more and more homes due to be connected this year it is an exciting time for the city.”

Residents in the north of the city in Rawcliffe, Clifton, Huntington, New Earswick, along with parts of The Groves, have been able to connect to the network for the last three years.