A VAN driver has been caught on camera performing a U-turn on the A64 dual carriageway near York and then driving the wrong way along a slip road.

A road safety charity has condemned the driver’s "dangerous" actions, which were captured by a dashcam on the westbound road near the Copmanthorpe junction flyover.

A Brake spokesman said: “This footage is incredibly concerning, and it is shocking to see such blatant disregard for the rules of the road, which exist to keep us all safe.

“The driver’s dangerous behaviour could have had potentially devastating consequences, not only for themselves but all other road users.”

The footage, obtained last week by a dashcam fitted in a minibus driven by Anytime Travel boss Steve Harris, shows the van turning round on the dual carriageway, ending up with its headlights pointing the wrong way and oncoming traffic having to brake sharply.

The van can then be seen heading the wrong way along an entry slip road onto the A64, and the minibus then slows down to allow the van to pull back on to the right side of the road.

Steve said: “I was driving westbound on the A64, taking a left slip road to Copmanthorpe, when I could see in the distance a vehicle doing a U-turn and then driving up the slip road the wrong way back to Copmanthorpe.

“As I was on the slip road, I gave way to the vehicle, whose driver did thank me. I’m just glad traffic was light and the other vehicles had seen what he was going on in time to stop.”

North Yorkshire Police said it would investigate the footage if a complaint was made.

“We’re here to keep road users safe, which is why we have a dedicated process for members of the public to report driving concerns to us,” said a force spokesman.

“People can do this by phone or online, and even share dashcam footage with us, as part of Operation Spartan.

“Our aim is to improve the attitude of those who use our roads, and make everyone safer, with the assistance of the public.

“We would particularly encourage people to report the anti-social use of vehicles, traffic offences or inconsiderate or dangerous driving.

“Every report and piece of footage that is submitted is assessed by experienced traffic officers, and appropriate action taken.

“This may be the registered owner of the vehicle is contacted by letter to suggest that their driving behaviour be amended to avert possible future collisions."

The spokesman said more serious reports may involve a personal visit by police and could ultimately result in prosecution.

He added: “When making a report to Operation Spartan, it is important to include as much detail as possible including date, time, location, vehicle number plates, etc.

“Without identifiable information it may not be possible for us to take any further action. Operation Spartan has been responsible for the prosecution of a number of drivers, so any members of the public wishing to make a report may be asked to support a prosecution and provide a statement.

“People can report bad driving to us by visiting www.northyorkshire.police.uk then clicking ‘Do it online’ at the top of the page and then ‘Keeping our roads safe’.”