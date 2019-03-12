YORKSHIRE’S finest food and drink entrepreneurs have been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in York.

A total of 11 local businesses have been recognised for their entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and product or service excellence at the second annual Garbutt & Elliott Food Entrepreneurs Awards.

The winners were chosen from more than 100 entrants across nine categories, including the coveted Business of the Year award, and were selected by a team from Garbutt & Elliott, the Leeds and York-based accountancy firm.

They were joined by a judging panel consisting of regional food professionals, local food experts and Yorkshire chef extraordinaire Steph Moon, who also acted as MC on the night.

The ceremony was held at Kirkgate, the stunning Victorian Street in York’s Castle Museum last week.

Cedar Barn farm shop and cafe, of Pickering, scooped two awards, winning in the Deliciouslyorkshire Taste category for their sweet treats and taking Business of the Year.

Russell Turner, managing partner at Garbutt & Elliott, said: “Judging these awards was no easy task.

“The calibre of business, determination, genuine enthusiasm and love for their product as well as, of course, the products themselves, was extraordinarily high.

“We wish all the winners and those short-listed the best of luck and we look forward to watching them as they progress and grow.”

York winners included York

Gin Company, which earned the Best Yorkshire Brand award, and Nukkad Indian Street Food, which can be found at Shambles Market and took the Taste award for its savoury flavours.

Other winners on the night were The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company (Best Innovation), Mak Tok (Yorkshire Grit), NorthBar (Yorkshire Exporter), Leeds Cookery School (Young Business of the Year), Breckenholme Trading Company and Staal Smokehouse (Best Partnership), Minskip farm shop (Growth Business of the Year) and Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery (Drink).

The awards were set up to highlight the county’s growing position in both the national and international food and drink sector.

Their aim is to recognise entrepreneurs and businesses from across Yorkshire who are part of creating the county’s great food industry.

The awards are sponsored by

Deliciouslyorkshire, business support project SIAFS, solicitors Rollits, Made in Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Food Guide.