A LECTURER at the University of York has paid tribute to a former student who was on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday, killing all passengers.

Dr Ioana Cismas, senior lecturer, York Law School and Centre for Applied Human Rights, said: “We have learnt with profound sorrow that Sam Pegram was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines accident.

"May we express our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Sam’s parents and family, to his friends and colleagues. Staff at the Centre for Applied Human Rights, York Law School and his fellow students will remember Sam as an exceptionally bright student, who was committed to human rights and humanitarianism, and as a profoundly kind soul.

“As teachers we have the privilege to meet students who move us to the core – Sam did that.”

Hilary Layton, the university’s director of global engagement, said: “Sam worked in the global engagement department at York whilst studying for his masters. He was a lovely colleague, and supremely talented, and did some really valuable work in promoting the university’s work in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We were sure he would go far in his career and make a difference. We are heartbroken at his loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

This was the second crash involving the new model of Boeing passenger jet in less than five months, prompting concerns over its safety.

Earlier today the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority joined Singapore, China, Malaysia and Australia in banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 from operating in or over the UK.