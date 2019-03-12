AN ACADEMIC at the University of York is appealing for people to take part in a research project looking at memory and ageing for Brain Awareness Week.

A free app, Yormega, which contains a series of games, could help scientists understand the human memory better.

Dr Fiona McNab, a lecturer in the Department of Psychology, is researching "working memory" and what limits the amount of information that can be stored in the brain for a short period of time.

She said: "The York Memory Games project is looking at our ability to hold information in the mind. We are looking for a large number of volunteers to help us collect data through a series of games that we have designed.

The app is available to download free from Google Play Store. All data provided is anonymous and the information could help inform clinicians and scientists researching this area.

More information can be found by searching Yormega at york.ac.uk

Brain Awareness Week runs from March 11-17.