A NEW restaurant will open at the York Art Gallery next month.

The owners of the restaurant and café in Helmsley will be bringing their restaurant, Sketch, to York Art Gallery next month.

Sketch at York Art Gallery is the latest venture by Maria Rodriguez and Philip Veal who established the restaurant in 2017.

The café will serve a range of freshly prepared hot and cold options inspired by Maria’s Spanish roots and also chef Philip Veal’s love of Asian food experienced growing up in Birmingham.

The café will be open from Saturday April 6, from 10am to 5pm.

Maria said: “We are thrilled to be opening an exciting new venture at York Art Gallery. Our aim is to be inspired by the art on show and create a menu that excites and delights.

We will showcase local suppliers and artists and provide a relaxed and diverse space for locals and visitors to enjoy great food and great art.”

Richard Saward, head of visitor experience at York Museums Trust, said: “Maria and Philip will bring something unique to the city.”