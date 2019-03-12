A STAR of the London stage has taken on an important role at a Yorkshire performing arts college.

Graeme Henderson, one of the tap dancing leads of 42nd Street, has become a patron of Triplestar College of Performing Arts, based in Shiptonthorpe, near Market Weighton.

Henderson will be actively involved in both events and courses, sharing his experience in dance and acting.

This means that students will be able to get first-hand knowledge without having to leave Yorkshire, preparing them for sustainable careers in the performing arts.

Henderson said: "Triplestar College has a great approach, which can be seen throughout everything they do.

"They have a great depth to their dance course, helping students develop not only their obvious talents and techniques, but also aspects of themselves and their personality that are crucial to surviving in today's entertainment industry and beyond."

Graeme will be visiting the college's studios over the next few months to assist with auditions for the September intake.

Budding dancers who want to audition should book a place now at triplestarcollege.co.uk

The next round of auditions is in May.