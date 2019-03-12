A VILLAGE pub that was left derelict for years has been awarded CAMRA’s prestigious title of Pub of the Year for York and North Yorkshire.

The Mended Drum, in Huby, opened in 2011 and has gone from strength to strength. The premises were previously known as The Star Inn, which closed a couple of years before.

Manager Ricki Brown, who runs the pub with his wife Lisa, said: “We are delighted to have won this award, we’ve been in the top six for the last three years and to win is a fantastic achievement.

“We want to thank everyone that has supported us and helped make this such a welcoming country pub, we look forward to celebrating with the locals.”

Ricki and Lisa became managers of the pub in November 2014. They were determined that the Mended Drum would offer much more than a traditional pub.

In addition, to the typical craft and keg ales, the Drum focuses on more unusual beers, such as American styles, customised beers, first releases and one-off beers.

Ricki and Lisa have built up strong relationships with local brewers and host several beer festivals across the year, including the upcoming May day festival which starts on May 3, and Drum Fest, a beer and music festival, held every August bank holiday, showcasing at least 18 local beers and music talent from the local area.

Along with the existing ethos, Ricki and Lisa have added a more adventurous arm to the business with the inclusion of an experimental kitchen to supplement the regular menu. Produce is sourced locally, with a focus on quality.

CAMRA were particularly impressed with the pub’s warm and welcoming atmosphere and strong community ethos, raising money for local causes and becoming a meeting point for many village groups hosting resident pool and dominoes teams. In addition, CAMRA said the current landlord has shown a great passion for quality beer, greatly extending the range of real ales and cider available.