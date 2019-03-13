A BINGE drinker described as a "danger to the public" has been jailed for a pub punch that left a chef confined to his home for three months.

Adam John Humpherson, 32, struck up a conversation with the victim "for no apparent reason", offered him a bag of an "unknown white powder" and asked the victim to finish Humpherson's pint, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

When both offers were declined and he was told to go away, Humpherson felled the victim with a single unprovoked punch to his face. The fall broke both long leg bones at the ankle.

The chef spent three months confined to his home in a cast and had to have pins and plates inserted into his leg. Six months after the assault, he was back at work, but only on light duties.

"Being unable to move felt like being in prison on 24-hour lock down," the victim said in a personal statement.

"My leg will never been the same again. I don't know how this will affect me in the future."

Humpherson, of no fixed address, who hopes to live in Acomb, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm in the early hours of June 1.

Jailing him for 19 months, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said he was a risk and a danger to the public.

Neal Kutte, for Humpherson, said he had problems including binge drinking and drug taking. He was also homeless and jobless and was generally "not in a good place". He had been drinking before the assault.

York Crown Court heard Humpherson has convictions in the past for drug dealing and in recent years had convictions for being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Collins said the victim had gone out with friends in York city centre after finishing their shift and by the early hours of June 1 were in the Priory pub in Micklegate.

They were minding their own business when Humpherson acted.

The victim had to use all his savings to survive when he was off work and his partner ran up credit card debts helping him.