A POPULAR vegan food bar which has been a regular fixture at York festivals and markets since 2017 is opening its own fast food restaurant in the city centre.

Once Across the Garden serves up cakes, street food and sweet treats at Shambles Market as well as York Food and Drink Festival and The Great Yorkshire Fringe.

Owners Chris Knowles and Catherine Speight are now set to open a cafe in the empty former Wok and Go unit at 10, Church Street.

Chris said visitors can expect to find vegan burgers, fried ‘chicken’ and other familiar dishes all made from scratch, as well as sweet treats and healthy options.

He added that there is a “bit of a void” of vegan restaurants following the closure of El Piano and said: “York is such a food focused city, people come here and expect different things and the city is very good at catering for that.

“As a vegan business and as vegans ourselves, we feel it’s important to represent veganism in a way that’s accessible for everybody - there’s no judgement.”

A planning application has been submitted to City of York Council for permission to paint a new sign on the front of the Grade II-listed building.

And Chris and Catherine are aiming to welcome the first customers to the venue in the next couple of weeks.

Chris said the response has already been positive, saying: “We are lucky because some of our customers are very kind to us. Sometimes you are buried in a plan, but we put the post out on social media and people’s responses spur you on.”

The restaurant is due to open from late morning until early evening and will provide takeaway dishes. There will also be a seating area on the first floor.

The business also provides catering for events and creates vegan wedding and celebration cakes.

Planning documents say the installation of the new sign will not have an “adverse impact” on the listed building.